Obamacare is not 'toast.'

ACA is becoming markedly more popular, reflecting growing awareness among both Trump and Clinton voters of the harm ACA repeal would bring to patients, families, and communities. A FOX News poll, of all things, indicates that only 17 percent of Americans believe ACA should be repealed without a clear replacement enacted at the same time. Health insurance industry veterans, even leading ACA critics, warn that “repeal and delay” would deeply damage insurance markets. A slew of Republican governors have openly rejected “repeal and delay,” rightly fearing that they would be left with unexpected burdens, and that their party would be blamed for the accompanying dislocation of insurance markets.