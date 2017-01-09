How Democrats Can Defeat the Repeal of Obamacare

Which points to a critical thing Democrats need to do now: confront Republican senators and congresspeople, at the local level, with calls and emails, and in person. Every time a member of Congress does a town meeting, he should be asked questions like: Why do you want to re-open the Medicare prescription drug "donut hole"? Why do you want to kick so many people in our state off their health coverage? Why do you want to take away the subsidies that make insurance affordable for so many people? Why do you want to bring back lifetime limits on coverage? Can you promise that under your plan, nobody who has coverage now will lose it? I'm not happy about my out-of-pocket costs, but all the Republican plans look like they'll increase my out of pocket costs—that's what you and your buddies call "skin in the game." Can you promise me that won't happen? I have a pre-existing condition, like most people I know. Right now I don't have to worry—insurance companies can't even ask about it, and they can't charge me more or cancel my coverage because of it. Your plan sounds like it's going to make my life a lot more complicated. Can you promise I won't get screwed over?