Back from the Future. (A sequel we'll all hate.)

The Obama administration and Congressional Democrats are – again in my humble opinion – guilty of gross negligence and incompetence when it comes to communicating effectively. And they have been from Day One. They seem to have felt it wasn’t important to have a strategy to inform the public about what the law is and isn’t and what it does and doesn’t do. If they did have a strategy, they didn’t seem have a clue how to implement it.

Opponents of the law, however, had a solid plan from the very beginning. The goal was to turn public opinion against the law for political gain. They understood the importance of carrying out their strategy, and they were always on message. That’s why millions of people continue to believe, despite abundant evidence to the contrary, that Obamacare was a “government takeover of health care” that has benefited only a few and at the expense of the many.