Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he raised $6 million for veterans groups at a January fundraiser. The Washington Post’s accounting, based on interviews with charities, only found $3.1 million in donations to veterans groups. In addition, almost four months after promising $1 million of his own money to veterans’ causes, Trump moved to fulfill that pledge.
David Fahrenthold tells the behind-the-scenes story of his year covering Trump - The Washington Post
