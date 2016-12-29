Before Trump Tries to Kill It, Obamacare Just Got Stronger

Premium rates and overall market health differ a lot from state to state — the markets are doing much better in states that are trying to make them work, like California, than in states that are trying to sabotage them, like Texas. But on the whole, the exchanges are stable, and the predictions of the law’s critics have mostly failed.

Right-wing critics have greeted this evidence the same way they have met all other news that the law is mostly achieving its goals: by ignoring it completely. “Insurance markets are collapsing,” insists Paul Ryan.