Obamacare for Trump's base

An estimated 19.2 million people, including 2.8 million children, gain insurance coverage. One poignant aspect of their report stands out: The importance of ACA for precisely the group of working class non-Hispanic white people who form the political base of the President-elect who has pledged to repeal health reform.

Garrett and Gangopadhyaya estimate that almost one-third of all Americans who gained health insurance since 2010, 6.2 million people, were non-Hispanic white people with less than college degrees – a decent working definition of the working class. Uninsurance rates among working-class white people have declined 39 percent – with larger percentage declines in states that adopted ACA’s Medicaid expansion.