Eight steps reporters should take before Trump assumes office - Columbia Journalism Review

The new president may merit a brief honeymoon in governing while he figures out what his policies will be and how he will implement them. But we should not wait one nanosecond to lay out the unprecedented set of conflicts of interests he and his family bring to the presidency, to compare his campaign rhetoric with his post-election decisions, and to chronicle post-election moves made by state and local governments where authorities may feel emboldened to push the boundaries of their power and our laws.

While we are dutifully reporting on the presidential transition, we should also dig out our helmets and flak jackets, harden our legal defenses, and get ready for the coming war on transparency.