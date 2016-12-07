One thing was clear even on Dec. 1, when Trump made his announcement on the scene, and has become even clearer with every day that passes: This deal is a scam. It isn’t saving nearly as many jobs as the 1,100 Trump claimed, it’s costing taxpayers a bundle, and it’s no template for any job-preservation policy that Trump might consider.
Trump's Carrier jobs triumph looks more like a sham every day - LA Times
