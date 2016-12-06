Life in Obamacare's Dead Zone

According to the most recent census data, the uninsured portion of the United States population has fallen to 9 percent, with the sharpest drop registered among those living in households with incomes of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level (which, translated into dollar terms, is the equivalent of an income of $48,600 a year for a family of four, or $23,760 for a single person). According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 11 million people have purchased private health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act exchanges, and a majority report incomes between 100 percent and 250 percent of the federal poverty level. It would seem that lower-income Americans are among the greatest beneficiaries of the A.C.A.’s reforms. And yet in some states this same population also remains, paradoxically, among the reforms’ greatest losers. This subpopulation is living inside a kind of “dead zone,” as Foy put it to me one day, searching for the right metaphor to describe her predicament. A long and suspended silence, she called it, “like when you can’t receive a single call, a single text.”