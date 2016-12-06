'Please take away my health coverage.'

Seeing how the Republican Party is now salivating at the thought of eviscerating Medicare and traditional Medicaid as well as the Affordable Care Act, for this exercise I’m looking purely at what would happen if the ACA itself was wiped out. I’m assuming, that is, that non-ACA Medicaid would stay pretty much as is (which isn’t likely, but that’s a different topic). We’re also assuming the ACA would have the plug pulled almost immediately upon Trump takes office – as early as February 1st, 2017 (which, believe it or not, could potentially happen).

The general number used is that “20 million people” would lose their healthcare coverage in that instance, but it’s not quite that round a number: