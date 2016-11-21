Back in May 2015, Donald Trump promised, “I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.”
That was then. Now that Trump is president-elect, enter Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, who has long proposed privatizing Medicare, and now has not only Republican majorities in the Senate and House but a Republican president to presumably sign legislation passed by his party.
Paul Ryan wants to Trump Medicare as we know it
