Newsvine

MisterCritical

About Not disappointed in my vote for Obama ONE BIT Articles: 0 Seeds: 370 Comments: 31 Since: Apr 2011

Paul Ryan wants to Trump Medicare as we know it

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MisterCritical View Original Article: medicareresources.org
Seeded on Mon Nov 21, 2016 10:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Back in May 2015, Donald Trump promised, “I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.”

That was then. Now that Trump is president-elect, enter Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, who has long proposed privatizing Medicare, and now has not only Republican majorities in the Senate and House but a Republican president to presumably sign legislation passed by his party.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor