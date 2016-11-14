Will Trump's Repeal of Obamacare Make Insurance Cheap? - The Atlantic

Before 2014, the individual market for insurance was often nasty, brutish, and short, as John McDonough, a Harvard public-health professor who helped write the Affordable Care Act, reminded me in an email. Sick people and old people paid through the nose for coverage, if they could get it at all, and, he added, about 130 million people faced lifetime or annual limits on their health coverage. Many insurance plans didn’t cover certain services, like mental health care, which is now mandatory.

“So comparing an individual policy in 2008 versus today is like comparing a pineapple to an iPad,” McDonough wrote. “Two very different products.”

Now that Republicans have a good chance of repealing Obamacare, we’re about to see just what kind of pineapple we get.