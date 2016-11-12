Newsvine

MisterCritical

About Not disappointed in my vote for Obama ONE BIT Articles: 0 Seeds: 370 Comments: 31 Since: Apr 2011

The 'Trump effect' on your Obamacare coverage

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MisterCritical View Original Article: healthinsurance.org
Seeded on Fri Nov 11, 2016 11:03 PM
Discuss:

Congressional Republicans have been fighting against Obamacare since it was enacted, pushing various plans to repeal and/or replace the law. Their efforts have been thwarted thus far by the lack of a supermajority in the Senate, and President Obama’s veto pen.

But President-elect Trump is likely to sign any ACA repeal bill that ends up on his desk, and a reconciliation bill — one related only to spending — would be able to pass the Senate with only a simple majority, and wouldn’t be subject to a filibuster.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor