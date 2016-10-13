Why do people still hate Obamacare? Probably because they still don't know much about it. - LA Times

Newsvine

Why do people still hate Obamacare? Probably because they still don't know much about it.

Specifically, some three-quarters of the country isn’t aware that Obamacare has reduced the ranks of the medically uninsured to an all-time low. One in five respondents to the foundation’s poll (21%) believed the uninsured rate was at an all-time high. A plurality of 46% thought the rate is “about the same as it has been.” Only 26% of respondents knew that the uninsured rate of 10% among the nonelderly population marks a record low.

