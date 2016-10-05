How Has Obamacare Impacted Health Care Spending in America?

During the first quarter of 2008, 14.6% of Americans did not have health insurance coverage, according to a Gallup poll. The uninsured rate spiked to an all-time high of 18% in the third quarter of 2013—after the Affordable Care Act was passed, but before people were required to have insurance. By the first quarter of 2016, the uninsured rate had fallen to 11%, per the latestGallup numbers.

The percentage of uninsured Americans today may be even lower, data from the National Health Interview Survey indicates. During the first quarter of 2016, only 8.6% of Americans of all ages lacked health insurance, compared with 9.2% the year before.